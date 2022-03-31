The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Going back to battle: NTFA division one men's 2022 season preview

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 31 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was plenty of player movement during the Northern Tasmanian Football Association division one pre-season which makes it an enticing season to get stuck into.

FOOTY RETURNS: (l-r) Lilydale recruit Corey Cochrane, UTAS gun Liam Guardia and St Pats signing Jake Laskey. Pictures: Craig George, Phillip Biggs
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.