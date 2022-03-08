newsletters, football-list,

The Tasmania Devils have named their boys squad to attack the 2022 NAB League season. Naming a 41-player outfit, 16 Northern players made the cut, with 15 from the South and 10 from the North-West earning the call-up. Ten players, including North-West recruit Lachlan Cowan who previously played with Devonport, will suit up for North Launceston this year, while seven ply their trade with Launceston. Coach Jeromey Webberley, who took the reins this season, is pleased with his squad. READ MORE: Tamar Rowing Club's Chris Symons a finalist for national awards "We think we've had a solid pre-season and have been starting to dwindle down the squad over the last couple of months and are really happy with where the squad has landed," he said. "We had a practice match against the Tigers on the weekend and I thought the boys performed really well. "There were areas of our game that we need to tidy up but I thought for the most part, the fundamentals of the game we were really impressed with." The squad, which features players aged from 17 to 19, started at 80 players with regional trainings and inter-club matches the start of the process. All players took part in a fitness testing day before the squad was eventually selected. With the squad featuring a strong split across the state's three main regions, Webberley said Tasmania's best 41 were picked. "We don't make any qualms, yeah we want people from all areas of our state participating in our squad but the reality is we are trying to pick the best 40 players within our squad," he said. "If that means a large portion is from the North [or] a large portion is from the North-West, we'll just pick the best players that we see fit but I think certainly this year we've got an even contribution from all areas. READ MORE: JackJumper Jarred Bairstow pumped for clash with Cairns Taipans "It looks like this season we are going to have a really nice mix across the three regions and it's a credit to the talent managers for identifying the talent and training them up." The side's first game is on April 9 against the Sydney Swans Academy, while they will play at UTAS Stadium on May 14 and 28.

