news, local-news,

Tasmania's daily COVID-19 cases have risen past 1000, as total cases remain at about 5000. New daily COVID cases have increased by 268 to 1051, while total active cases have also risen slightly from 5574 to 5607. READ MORE: Taxi driver shortage leaving people with disability fearing isolation People under observation in the state's COVID@home program also rose slightly from 517 to 526, while people in community case management facilities remain at two. Hospital cases declined by seven to 14, with the Department of Health confirming six patients were being treated specifically for COVID-19, down three on the previous day, with the remaining eight patients being treated for unrelated medical conditions. READ MORE: Launceston publican 'frustrated' over staged mask removals Patients in intensive care also declined by one to four, while no new deaths have been recorded. COVID testing increased with 1249 rapid antigen tests being handed out, up 441 on the previous day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/30c7d4a1-527e-4ba7-8023-b68c1933ea7a.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg