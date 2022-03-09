newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Prominent Launceston developer Errol Stewart is seeking financial support from the City of Launceston for his $60 million cultural centre. The kanamaluka cultural centre was unveiled by Mr Stewart last year as a Northern home for the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra and a large scale convention centre, that would entice large events to Launceston. It has been described as Launceston's answer to the Sydney Opera House and requires state and federal funding to progress the development. "We are ready to lodge the DA [development application] but we are seeking support from the City of Launceston to pitch in for fees," Mr Stewart said. Mr Stewart is seeking $38,286 in development application fees and the request will be considered by councillors at this week's council meeting. Mr Stewart said the financial support from the Launceston council would help to progress it to shovel-ready and ensure it was progressed enough to entice the federal government to chip in for the project. The request and subsequent motion in the council agenda includes letters of support from the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra and Peppers Silo Hotel. "The likely cost to build the centre has been estimated at $60 million and, therefore, the development application fee would be $33,500," the agenda reads. However, the proposal would also need to undergo a Planning Scheme Amendment as the Interim Launceston Planning Scheme's Invermay/Inveresk Flooding Code prohibits community meeting and entertainment use on that site. The amendment fees would be $4456 and the Tasmanian Planning Commission fee is $330 bringing the total fees for a development application to $38,286. The Kanamaluka Cultural Centre, to be situated near Kings Wharf Road and Lindsay Street, is a joint venture between Mr Stewart and the TSO. It would feature a TSO auditorium with 750 seats, a 1000-seat conference space, a space for Indigenous art and culture, exhibition and function halls, an outdoor screen, space that can be used as a recording studio, a digital suite, large public foyers, bars, a cafe, and a specific black box area for the performing arts. Mr Stewart said discussions with the state government had been positive, but he had yet to secure funding. The development also requires funds from the federal government, which are also not secured. Mr Stewart said he'd had positive feedback from people in the events and convention space about the proposed development, and said there was still a need for such a facility in Launceston.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/f49a1ba7-97dd-4357-b476-6eb5c4e21eb7.jpg/r11_215_4190_2576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg