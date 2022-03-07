community,

Sourdough starters may have been a perfect lockdown activity for many, but for some of Launceston's residents who live with a disability it can mean the stepping stone they need to get into the workforce. The ABLED Kitchen program, a joint collaboration between StGiles and FermenTasmania is back for a second year, to help bridge the gap for those living with a disability and employment. Participants, who start their week-long program next week, will learn master baking skills from Josh Crisp, owner of Sandy's Sourdough at Invermay, to create sourdough bread, pizza bases and some ravioli. READ MORE: Taxi driver shortage leaving people with disability fearing isolation The products will be made, packaged and sold by the participants, all of whom live with a disability, after a new partnership was announced on Monday between the kitchen program and Harvest Market. Participant Nic Heames, who lives with Williams Syndrome, went through the program last year, but is back for the second year. He said he loved cooking, and had previous employment in a bakery, but he wanted to learn new skills through the program. "I built my skill level up, on the fourth day I was making bagels without using the instructions at all," he said. "I enjoyed being able to get my fingers dirty and I am excited this year to do the pizza bases and pasta." Williams Syndrome can manifest as a learning disability, among other symptoms, for those who are diagnosed with it. ABLED Kitchen project manager Lauren Thomas, or LT, said the program helped to get the participants out of their comfort zone. READ MORE: Launceston publican 'frustrated' over staged mask removals "Watching the participants grow [their skills] was incredible. At the beginning we had some of them who had trouble with the tactile nature of it, with the wetness of the dough, for example," she said. "But by the end they were all kneading the dough by hand." The ABLED Kitchen project is part of the Disability Innovator Hub and is funded by the Tasmanian Community Fund. "We know people with disability can be entrepreneurs,'' St.Giles spokeswoman Danielle Blewett said. "The ABLED products will show the very best of Tasmanian produce and social inclusion.'' Harvest Market manager Rhys Hannan said the market was looking forward to selling the products created by the ABLED kitchen. READ MORE: Taxi driver shortage leaving people with disability fearing isolation "They will have a prime site at Harvest Market next to Sandy's Sourdough at a focal point of the market," he said. "Being part of this kind of program is exciting, because it helps to provide workforce pathways for people with a disability." The ABLED products will be available for sale at Harvest Market on March 19. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/0e5d4097-e8e6-406e-8984-01dcaaac523d.JPG/r0_260_6000_3650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg