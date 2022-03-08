newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Representatives of the Rotary Club of Central Launceston presented members of City Mission with a $20,000 cheque on Monday afternoon. The funds, handed over from one local not-for-profit organisation to the other, were raised at the annual Tamar Valley Cycling Challenge, held late last year. Launceston City Mission chief executive, Stephen Brown, said the money would go toward the charity group's The Mish program. READ MORE: Greyhound trainer could have 'no case to answer' over welfare complaint "City Mission is very grateful for the funds raised by Tamar Valley Cycling Challenge that will support The Mish and Mish Maker programs that continue to enable many young Tasmanians in the North to establish micro-businesses, as well as re-engage with education and training building sufficient confidence to look forward with new hope to the future," he said. "The program primarily works with young people in the community who are affected by disassociation and anxiety." Chairman of the Tamar Valley Cycle Challenge Committee, as well as the Rotary Club of Central Launceston, Chris Griffin, said the donation was a part of the Club's ongoing pursuit to improve the mental resilience and confidence of young people. READ MORE: Taxi driver shortage leaving people with disability fearing isolation "The Mish program was chosen to be supported given the program's mentorship model for young people aged 12 to 25 years to build confidence and develop important skills to sustain work, education and a healthy lifestyle," he said. In 2021, the Tamar Valley Cycling Challenge ran five rides of varying lengths starting and finishing at Royal Park, in Launceston. The rides encompassed various levels of difficulty, from fun-filled exploration of Launceston's nearby parks, utilising the city's 'off-road' bike trails, through to rides that traversed the full width and length of the Tamar Valley. READ MORE: Launceston publican 'frustrated' over staged mask removals The Tamar Valley Cycling Challenge, originally called Sally's Ride started in 2002, when Sally Fletcher rode solo around Tasmania raising funds for mental health. In 2009 Ms Fletcher, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Central Launceston, made the decision to expand the event, and create a community bike ride through the Tamar Valley. After 13 years, the event continues to be supported by the Rotary Club of Central Launceston and its members, who continue to volunteer their time to raise funds for youth suicide prevention and resilience in Tasmania. Mr Griffen said that being able to promote cycling as a health pursuit, and as a way to support mental health in the state's young people was more important than ever last year, and the year before, as the COVID-19 pandemic increased stress and anxiety, not only in Tasmania, but around the world. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/df743023-6a93-4756-b244-463d7e4045a0.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg