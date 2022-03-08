news, local-news,

Art can be thought-provoking and challenging, while at the same time being just a little cheeky and funny. It's the kind of art that inspired the "Wall of Vulvas" at Hobart's Museum of Old and New Art - and in turn, the wall of vulvas has inspired the next generation of tongue-in-cheek art. A new exhibition, aptly titled Knit Your Bits, is touring Tasmania and displays knitted, embroidered and crocheted works of arts from women and will be officially launched today at Ross. Project manager Margie Law said Knit Your Bits is a year-long labour of love from women across Tasmania, who want to show the community that women come in all shapes and sizes. READ MORE: Launceston publican 'frustrated' over staged mask removals "Young folk call it 'body shaming' when it's mockery or criticism directed at the shape, size or appearance of someone's body. Body positivity sounds better, but it's still too often about other people observing and commenting on others' bodies," Ms Law said. "Wouldn't it be great if we could shift the conversation off bodies and onto our lives? This endless scrutiny by other people affects all women, but it's especially hard on young women and it can have significant consequences." READ MORE: Greyhound trainer could have 'no case to answer' over welfare complaint The project is a celebration of the diversity of women's bodies and has been enthusiastically supported by communities of women in the north and north-west of Tasmania who have held knitting, crocheting and felting workshops to create the Bits. Visitors to the exhibition are invited to vote for the People's Prize for the Best Bit. The prize, $1000 and a cup, has been donated by the women MPs of the Tasmanian Parliament. The exhibition is being hosted at Ross for a month, after which it moves to Sheffield, Launceston, Currie, Cygnet and Hobart.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/4466f875-1497-43b2-8a55-2b90f4338d47.JPG/r0_155_2992_1845_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg