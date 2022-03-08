newsletters, editors-pick-list, lara alexander, liberal, tasmania, bass, romania

The Tasmanian Parliament has seen its fair share of colourful characters over the years, but it would be difficult to find anyone with a back story as rich and diverse as new Bass Liberal MHA Lara Alexander. From an upbringing under the Ceausescu regime in Romania, six years in Morocco with her doctor father, Dumitru, losing her mother and other family members to cancer following the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and then moving across the world to study in New Zealand, Ms Alexander's journey to Tasmania has taken many unexpected turns. She rose to Parliament on a recount following the sudden resignation of Sarah Courtney, and was soon on the phone to her father and her aunty, Lola, living countless kilometres away. All of her family live overseas, and while none could be present for her swearing in last week, she said they were close to her heart. "I rang my dad and my aunty, they were both crying," Ms Alexander said. READ MORE: Greyhound trainer could have 'no case to answer' over welfare complaint "I'll send him a photo, I'll send him a link to the video. He is very proud." First coming to Australia in 1998 to complete her accounting studies, Ms Alexander quickly found work in the not-for-profit sector in Western Australia with the ambulance service, and later became the state manager of Save the Children WA. This provided experience in coordinating preventative programs - partly-funded by mining companies - with partnerships with governments and local councils. After stints with the Cancer Council and WA Fire and Emergency Services, Ms Alexander and her husband moved to Tasmania in 2010 after falling in love with the "beautiful state" during a trip three years earlier. She ultimately became chief executive officer of St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania, before deciding to pursue a career in politics. Ms Alexander said she had developed skills in bringing stakeholders together, analysing problems and solutions - particularly in community services - and translating that into outcomes. She wanted to bring this to the government policy level. "Sometimes, very simple and basic solutions will address some critical needs in the community. It just takes somebody to translate that," she said. Her key focuses would be in housing and homelessness, but making sure solutions included investment in health and mental health, better food security and active lifestyles. "The solutions to homelessness is not just about putting a roof over a person's head, it's actually ensuring that that roof stays there, and the person stays in homes and flourishes," Ms Alexander said. Her work with Vinnies had brought her in close contact with the government, particularly in attempts to increase housing for vulnerable people. Ms Alexander said she believed addressing the housing crisis required collaboration between governments and community services. READ MORE: Taxi driver shortage leaving people with disability fearing isolation She has been asked many times why she chose the Liberal Party, and said the party's approach in recent years aligned with her vision. "I go by real experience here in Tasmania. The Liberal Party in Tasmania has been very open minded about the needs and wants of the community," Ms Alexander said. "I do believe in the steady, consistent approach that the Liberal Party has demonstrated over the time that I have been in Tasmania." Ahead of last year's election, Ms Alexander's campaign complained of the Liberal Party gagging lower down candidates from speaking publicly. The term "cookie cutter candidates" was used. In Bass, it meant the high profile MPs Premier Peter Gutwein, long-term cabinet minister Michael Ferguson and Ms Courtney spoke to the media, while the other candidates - Ms Alexander, Greg Kieser and Simon Wood - could only appear in photographs and in the background. The resignation of Ms Courtney meant the preference votes the three lower candidates had gained decided who entered Parliament. The comments during the campaign raised the prospect of Ms Alexander possibly causing problems for the Premier if elected, but she said she had no intentions of becoming a rogue MP. "It's not my desire to ever, ever become a rogue MP," she said. "I believe in being a team player. One of the very interesting and very good comments that the Premier made as well was that he encourages people like myself to speak up. "If you set yourself to say, 'I'm going to be a rogue MP', or 'I'm going to be that disruptive voice', my question would be to that, 'how is that going to benefit constituency in Bass, and the people of Tasmania?' READ MORE: Launceston publican 'frustrated' over staged mask removals "I say this hand on heart: I am happy to be wherever I'm needed." In regards to the campaign issues, she said any changes in the future would be a matter for the Liberal campaign team. But for now, Ms Alexander is preparing to deliver her maiden speech to Parliament from the backbench - a place she's comfortable to be until the next election.

