news, local-news,

The DNA of a Hadspen woman was found on the stock grip of a firearm seized in a raid on a property at Hadspen in August 2020, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard. The court heard that a firearm was found in among clothes in a wardrobe in the master bedroom and that ammunition was found in a pink cushion on a couch, shotgun shells in a bag on top of an air fryer in the kitchen and in a safe in the bedroom. The 24-year-old woman can not be named after Magistrate Sharon Cure ruled under Section 194J of the Evidence Act that the defendant could not be identified because a man with whom she is in a relationship is due to appear in the Supreme Court for trial. READ MORE: Greyhound trainer could have 'no case to answer' over welfare complaint She pleaded not guilty to a series of firearm charges including possession of stolen firearms, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm, possession of a shortened firearm, possession of a firearm with a identification marks altered and possession of a firearm part. The woman pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited import, namely capsicum spray. Two men at the home were charged with trafficking ice after a controlled delivery of an express post item containing a toy Koala was undertaken by police. The man was also charged with firearm offences. The weapons were found in a subsequent search along with $745 cash. Forensic scientist Rita Westbury gave evidence that the woman's DNA was also found on the trigger and guard of the sawn-off Lanber 12 gauge shotgun along with the man with whom she is in a relationship. She gave evidence that the shotgun cartridges were not in the house when she left for work in the morning. She was not at home when the raid began. READ MORE: Taxi driver shortage leaving people with disability fearing isolation When questioned by defence counsel Fran McCracken the woman denied that she had ever touched the weapon and had no explanation how her DNA was on the weapon. She said she did not know the safe was in the wardrobe. Police prosecutor Andrew Gillard asked if a person who lived in a place would ordinarily know what was in their bedroom wardrobe. "It depends," the woman said. "I put it to you that you knew a 12 gauge shotgun was in the mater bedroom?," he asked. "No," she said. "You knew the contents of the safe?," he asked. "No," she said. READ MORE: Launceston publican 'frustrated' over staged mask removals Ms McCracken said that the ammunition could have easily been placed in the cushion and on the air fryer by the two men who were at the home before the woman arrived. Ms Cure said the key issue was whether the woman was in possession of the firearm. She adjouyrned the case for sentence on April 1 at 2.15pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UXkRwrLedzicw8iY4DcGSg/d9ef3846-38d0-413f-811b-9da901bb46dc.jpg/r13_215_5642_3395_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg