A Youngtown man pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and dealing with the proceeds of crime when he appeared by video in the Launceston Magistrates Court. Luke James Reader, 37, is alleged by police to have trafficked in methylamphetamine, also known as ice, on January 23, 2022. He pleaded not guilty to dealing with property reasonably suspected being the proceeds of crime, namely $41,995 cash. Magistrate Sharon Cure adjourned indefinitely other charges including two counts of possession of a controlled drug and a count of unlawful possession of a bank card believed to be stolen. The matters were committed to the Supreme Court's preliminary proceedings list on April 12, 2022. Mr Reader was remanded in custody to appear.

