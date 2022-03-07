sport, local-sport,

Rojo Diamond and Quick Joey Small are the two most notable absentees from the revamped Reg & Aileen Ivory Memorial Classic final at Devonport on Tuesday. Heats of the prestigious series were to have been conducted last week but the meeting was abandoned after just one race due to the statewide internet outage. Stewards decided not to go ahead with the meeting without Sky Channel and off-course betting coverage. However there were many owners and trainers who believed the races should have been allow to proceed without betting. This would have enabled prizemoney to be distributed and the field for the Ivory Memorial final to be decided in the normal manner. Instead, the eight finalists had to be drawn from a hat, with Rojo Diamond missing out altogether and Quick Joey Small only making second reserve. Rojo Diamond had been $1.80 for the abandoned first heat and Quick Joey Small $2.40 favourite for the second. In their absence, the Greyhound Recorder has the Pat Ryan-trained kennel-mates Self Control and Just Posh at the top of this week's market ahead of Blazer, Highland Fame and Headwall. Assistant trainer Brennan Ryan said Self Control, drawn box 1, was the quicker beginner of his father's duo but Just Posh was a bit stronger and would be the kennel elect. The $9000 race is scheduled for 2.14pm. A half brother to recently retired Newmarket Handicap winner Deroche will make his debut at Mowbray on Wednesday night. The Glenn Stevenson-trained Shooting North is the likely favourite for the 2YO Maiden after an easy trial win at Longford last week. The Shooting To Win gelding began well and was held together outside the leader before being shaken up in the straight and going on to score by 1-1/2 lengths. Stevenson said it wasn't originally planned to run Shooting North in this week's race which carries $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses. "We were going to tip him out but when they added this race to the program we thought we might as well press on and try to win one," the trainer said. Shooting North cost $67,500 at the 2021 Tasmanian Magic Millions sale. Deroche won four races as a two-year-old and was beaten a nose by Mystical Pursuit in the Gold Sovereign. Shooting North is also a half brother to Jubilance who also won as a two-year-old. Tasmania's representative Brandon Louis has drawn to ride the topweight Koruto for leading trainer Phillip Stokes in the opening heat of the National Apprentice Series at Strathalbyn on Wednesday. Koruto is a 61-rater in a benchmark 58 race but Louis' claim will reduce his weight to 59.5kg. The four-year-old ran fourth in a tougher race at Morphettville last start and looks a good chance to give Tasmania maximum points in the first of four heats. Erica Byrne Burke will ride for the state at Doomben next week, with Taylor Johnstone selected for the Tasmanian heat at Elwick on March 27. The state's leading jockey Codi Jordan will finish off the series at Sandown three days later. Tasmania's four representatives are all enjoying good seasons, with Jordan on 46 wins, Burke Burke on 35, Louis on 19 and Johnstone on 14. Hobart Cup winner Ho Ho Khan has been given 3kg more than any other entry for next Monday's $300,000 Adelaide Cup. He is weighted on 59kg, the same as he carried to a runaway four-length win over In A Twinkling and White Hawk at Elwick. The Mitchell Freedman-trained seven-year-old copped an extra 2kg for the Launceston Cup where he finished a brave 1-1/2 length second to Aurora's Symphony. Aurora's Symphony is also among the Adelaide Cup entries and, if he starts, will meet Ho Ho Khan on 2kg worse terms. Sportsbet has Ho Ho Khan at $10 in its early market with Aurora's Symphony at $12. The $6.00 equal favourite, Daqiansweet Junior, was entered for both the Hobart and Launceston Cups but didn't make the trip. He shares the top line of betting with Skelm who beat him by three lengths in the listed $200,000 Torney Cup at Moonee Valley 18 days ago. Adam Trinder boasts clearly the best strike-rate of any leading trainer in the country after a highly successful summer carnival. Seven months into the 2021-22 season, Trinder has had 46 winners from only 164 starters for a strike-rate of 28 per cent. Of the other leading trainers in each state, Richard and Chantelle Jolly (SA) are next best on 22.6 percent. Adam Durrant (WA) is striking at 21.6 percent, Ciaron Maher and David Eustace (Victoria) at 21.4 percent, Tony Gollan (Queensland) at 19.7 percent and Chis Waller (NSW) 13.7 percent. In Tasmania, only two other trainers in the top 20 on the premiership table are above 20 percent - Barry Campbell (22.5 percent) and Angela Brakey (21.4 percent). The Wednesday night thoroughbred season is rapidly drawing to a close with only four meetings remaining. This week's nine-race card will be followed by the $50,000 Tasmanian St Leger meeting on March 16. There is no meeting on March 23, with Elwick to race the following Sunday, but there are meetings on March 30 and April 6. Harness racing has some big meetings coming up, with the Burnie Cup on Friday night, second heat of the Tasmania Cup in Hobart on Sunday night and $100,000 Tasmania Cup final on Saturday week.

