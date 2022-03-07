news, local-news,

Tasmania's school COVID plan will remain unchanged for the remainder of the first term, including the ongoing requirement for face masks in high schools and for children to remain at home if symptomatic. Education Minister Roger Jaensch said the case numbers - which sat at 1700 school students as active cases on Friday, and 73 schools with declared outbreaks - was similar to expectations at this stage of the school year. The definition of an outbreak as five cases within a week in a classroom will remain unchanged. READ MORE: Greyhound trainer could have 'no case to answer' over welfare complaint Two school-aged children are in hospital with COVID, one of whom is being treated primarily for the virus, and the other for an unrelated medical issue. Just over 30 teachers currently have COVID. Mr Jaensch said face-to-face learning, testing of children only when symptomatic, and face masks for children aged 12 and above would remain for now. Rapid antigen tests can also be replaced once families have used their stock of five. He said case numbers appeared to have peaked and plateaued again after the start of the school year in February. "We expected, and we are seeing, that there was a rise, there will be a period of plateauing, and what we expect to see - and Public Health has spoken to us about - is a longer period then of a slow decline in cases thereafter," Mr Jaensch said. "Many of the measures - in fact nearly all of them - that we've had in our plan will rollover and continue. "We expect to continue to observe changed teaching and learning environments to deal with COVID, but which are also yielding other benefits ... having our kids outside more, particularly this time of year [and] the avoidance of some other types of illnesses that might otherwise have passed through our classrooms." The vast majority of outbreaks have occurred in primary schools with 64 compared with nine in high schools, which Public Health puts down to the use of face masks and higher vaccination rates. Public Health deputy director Julie Graham said masks would remain in high schools until there was a further decrease in community case numbers. "This is one of the mitigation measures that we've had in place that have helped to keep schools open and keep children in learning environments," she said. READ MORE: Taxi driver shortage leaving people with disability fearing isolation "As part of the plan, we will continue to use masks until we see a decrease in the case numbers and we're confident that we can remove this very important mitigation measure when we're able to." Dr Graham said the use of testing on symptomatic children had been assisting in slowing the spread in primary schools. "Children with mild symptoms are being identified early as cases, and this is helping to stop the spread throughout the rest of the school groups," she said. Bowen Road Primary School in Moonah has so far avoided an outbreak with only one or two cases in classes, and had permanent shade sails added to create a new outdoor learning space. Principal Sue Richardson said the school had an adequate stockpile of RAT kits for families and they were pleased with their new outdoor space. Some parents had chosen to keep their children at home, but Ms Richardson said this was often due to other circumstances such as a mother close to giving birth, and a single mother without other family supports. READ MORE: Launceston publican 'frustrated' over staged mask removals "They're allowed to do that. The virtual learning centre is supporting them where they choose to use it," she said. "We wish the children were here, but there's some very good reasons parents have given us if they've chosen to keep their child at home. "Our biggest issue is that we've got teachers who have got young children, and if they're in childcare and childcare says, 'your child has a runny nose and they need to come home', then we have to make short notice changes in classrooms."

