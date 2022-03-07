sport, local-sport,

Launceston's Josh Duffy has won the Australian Madison Championship. The 21-year-old teamed up with fellow Australian Cycling Team member 22-year-old Western Australian Conor Leahy to claim the title over 200 laps at Melbourne's DISC Velodrome. Duffy also finished fourth in the elimination race. Two more Australian Cycling Team members, Maeve Plouffe and Alyssa Polites, won the women's madison. Burnie's Dalton Stretton won the 124th Austral Wheelrace in a time of 1:59.93 off a handicap of 105 metres. Mersey Valley's Meika Derrico won the junior women's Austral Wheelrace and Burnie's Alex Eaves won the under-17 men's point score from Launceston's Lachlan Oliver. Eaves also won the men's B-grade point score from fellow Tasmanian Hayden Van Der Ploeg. Reigning Launceston Wheelrace champion Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, of Hobart, won the women's B-grade point score.

