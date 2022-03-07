sport, local-sport,

The state's best swimmers dive in to four days of intense competition at the Tasmanian long-course championships at the Hobart Aquatic Centre this weekend. Competitors from around the state will take part in the 156-event program, from March 11 to 14. The elite athletes will be aiming for qualifying times for the Australian Age Swimming Championships, taking place at the South Australian Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Adelaide from April 11-18. Entries for this close on March 21. And the state's best will also line up for the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide from May 17 to 22. Swimming Australia has described the national titles as a 'blockbuster trials event' for the FINA World Championships, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and World University Games. Relay records tumbled at the age sprint and relay championships in Launceston. Launceston Aquatic Club's 14-and-under girls' and boys' teams both set new 400m free benchmarks. Swimming Tasmania congratulated them, and Hobart Aquatic's under-16 girls, for breaking state and all-comer records. The LAC girls' team of Isabella Muldoon, Elouise Frerk, Georgia McIntee and Taylor Brock recorded a time of 4:12.33. The LAC boys' team of Ryan Schieler, Lucas Jarman, John Skipper and Sam Mulford swam 3:58.32. Hobart Aquatic's Bonnie Smith, Ella Chan, Isabel Kirwan and Abbey Holloway set a new time of 4:08.65.

