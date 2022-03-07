news, local-news,

Nine out of 21 people who have been hospitalised as a result of COVID-19 in Tasmania are being treated specifically for the virus. There were 784 new cases in the past 24 hours, with the large majority being recorded by a positive rapid antigen test. There are 5574 active cases of COVID-19 in Tasmania, which represents the number of people currently in isolation. READ MORE: Roadkill carnage taking a heavy toll on wildlife volunteers This is relatively steady for the previous 24 hour period, where 757 cases were recorded. There were 5641 active cases in that period. COVID-19 statistics released by the Health Department show that there are 21 people in Tasmanians hospitals in total due to COVID. However, while nine are being treated specifically for COVID symptoms, 12 are being treated for unrelated medical conditions. Those 12 later recorded a positive COVID-19 result. There are five people currently in ICU. READ MORE: Launceston public 'frustrated' over staged mask removals There are 507 people registered in the COVID@home program, however some positive cases have elected self-management and are not registered with the program. There have been 26 deaths since 2020, but no deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. For more information on how to manage COVID-19 go to the Tasmanian coronavirus website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jolyon.attwooll/260108c7-9397-4b93-9b17-837f0a1c3aac.jpg/r12_131_5388_3169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg