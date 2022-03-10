news, property,

Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover. 5 Bed | 1 Bath | 4 Car This may be your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure yourself a rare piece of Launceston's history and become only the third custodian of this Victorian gem. Blessed with sweeping views over Launceston's Seaport,. this remarkable property is rich in history, charm and stories yet unwritten. Built in 1889 by JR Green of JR Green Hardware fame, the property remained in the Green family for 100 years until the current owners acquired the property in 1989. This distinguished family home has been lovingly cared for and maintained, with the utmost respect paid to preserving the character and charm, making it a rare historical treasure and a fine example of Victorian architecture. The floorplan is flexible to suit any lifestyle, ideal for those with an extended family, running a business from home or even a guesthouse. Original features are in abundance throughout including soaring ceilings with ceiling roses, beautifully detailed timber work and floor coverings, six ornate fireplaces, and multi-paned leadlight windows symbolic of the Arts and Crafts era. The kitchen has undergone a recent update with the original woodfired oven and range now residing beside the modern comforts of the Belling six burner gas/electric stove. At the rear of the home is a lovely enclosed parlour or sunroom for an extension of the pantry and a peaceful afternoon cream tea. Perched on a generous 3035m2 or 3/4 acre block, the front garden is more formal whilst the back garden is a whimsical mix providing many sweet moments tucked away in quiet corners waiting to be explored.

