Emma Manix-Geeves has opened up on her breakthrough innings at WNCL level which was pivotal to the Tasmanian Tigers' success over Western Australia. Positioned in her customary opening position, which she had dominated at Cricket Tasmania Premier League level, Manix-Geeves' score of 68 proved to be the highest score of the game and the match-winner. Despite looking increasingly more comfortable throughout the nearly-three hour long innings, the 21-year-old confessed it was hard going at the crease. "Personally, I didn't feel great out there but sometimes winning ugly is better and more positive so it was good to just get the win with the girls," she said. "It was definitely slow but it was the same for both teams so we're just going about our processes and we know that if we follow our processes and tick our KPIs we can get any total. "Sometimes low scores are the harder ones but we just sort of went out there and stuck to our processes and it came off." READ MORE: A tribute to Shane Warne, one of cricket's finest players Manix-Geeves and fellow Greater Northern Raiders teammate Corinne Hall were the major contributors to the state side's success in Canberra. But the former Riverside High and Trevallyn Primary student reserved special praise for former New Zealand wicket-keeper batter Rachel Priest, who was part of their 33-run opening stand. The pair have a special connection as housemates and according to Manix-Geeves, the 36-year-old's input was key to her first half-century at WNCL level. "That's [been] awesome, we're actually housemates so we know each other pretty well but she's a wealth of knowledge and it's great to be out there with someone who's opened the batting for a very, very long time," Manix-Geeves said. "We found it really hard early obviously with the slower ground its a bit tougher ... personally, I am a hit along the ground type of player more so than hit over the top so I really struggled but we're just keeping each other up. "She's great to learn off and watch how she goes about it so I am just loving it." Fuelled with belief from her maiden 50, the Greater Northern Raiders star is looking to cement her place in the state side after being in and around the Tigers squad in recent campaigns. READ MORE: Josh Duffy wins national Madison championship With international representatives Heather Graham and Nicola Carey missing due to Australian duty, Manix-Geeves will be afforded that opportunity at the top of the order. "It's great fun, it's definitely very nerve-wracking to step up and open the batting at WNCL level compared to club cricket in Tassie but I guess I am just trusting my process and trying to enjoy it," she said. "Hopefully in the next couple of games I can be a bit quicker scoring and try and enjoy it." The Tasmania Tigers continue their WNCL campaign against the Australian Capital Territory on Wednesday at EPC Solar Park in Canberra.

