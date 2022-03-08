letters, Editor, Tasmania

THIS is very good to hear as a lot of people struggle to breathe, hear and also have trouble speaking. But I feel for the kids and workers that have to wear them all day. HOW come the government can spend that much money on sports stadiums, and not do anything to fix up the state of the Tamar River? IF the ABC's program 'Insiders' is no longer capable of attracting right wingers then it is no longer capable of being balanced. It has no choice but to abandon it until it can. I agree with Rowan Wigmore in relation to our native animals being left to suffer a long horrible death on the side of the road. Unfortunately people today are taught not to swerve to avoid anything on the road. Even braking would help, but they also worry that someone might rear end them if they break to avoid an animal. So, until they understand that they have a responsibility to assist the animal that they have just critically injured, or phone someone else to help the injured animal, they will continue to mow them down. Lower speed limits at night would certainly save a few. I AWOKE on Sunday morning to the dreaded sounds of chainsaws. I looked out my bedroom window to see the wonderful 100 year old walnut tree next door gone. That tree had a wonderful history with many stories attached to it, also abundant walnuts. Some two years ago I contacted Heritage on two occasions informing them I was concerned for the health of the tree. I also spoke to the owners of the property of my concerns, this is the result of my endeavor. I ask Heritage Tasmania and the council to enforce harsher penalties on neglected heritage trees , we have a wonderful little city, let's not make it treeless. RUSSIAN despot Vladimir Putin's recent attack on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant may be described as a "war crime" or nuclear terrorism. With Russian state media reminiscent of a Joseph Goebbels production, and the blocking of independent news reporting by the BBC for instance on the invasion with jail terms as a deterrent, the Russian President with his top-down rule seems to be afraid and isolated, but immune from any sanctions imposed by the West? IT was interesting to read the report on Palliative Care Tasmanian's launch of pallihub.org.au (The Examiner, March 5) a digital hub and online community platform to support the sector. Be assured that if this project had been discussed with anyone who has experienced issues caring for a terminally ill relative, they surely would have preferred to have been able to contact a 'real' hub where all palliative and end of life care services, support and advice could be readily accessed 24/7. A facility such as that proposed by the Friends of Northern Hospice would provide not only these services, it would be a centre of excellence for nursing and medical student training and the opportunity for relevant research through UTAS. It would also be a resource for aged care facilities and community care services. Over $50 million dollars was allocated to palliative care services in the 2021 state budget. How much of that has already been spent and on what? The Allambi proposal would require only a fraction of that amount to enable Northern Tasmanians to have the same facility and services provided in the South. Members of the Friends group are frustrated, disappointed and exhausted, however we trust that with a Federal election imminent, one (or both) of the major political parties will see reason. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

