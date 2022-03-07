newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Honestly, you try and take a month's leave when you think everything's quiet and before you get back to work a ruthless leader has made a dramatic and hugely-unpopular move to increase his empire and political standing. But in addition to our Premier's attempt to bring the Commonwealth Games to Tasmania, Vladimir Putin has invaded Ukraine. Equally ill-conceived, both eventualities provoked swift ridicule and condemnation from level-headed members of society. It is tempting to say both were unexpected, but, sadly, Russia's recent build-up of troops around the Ukrainian border had made the invasion as inevitable as the Commonwealth Games Association's response: "Er, thanks, but we think we'll give it to Victoria." What is accurate, however, is that both were politically motivated. By suddenly announcing that Tasmania would be happy to stage the 2026 Commonwealth Games, without a thought for the state lacking suitable venues for core sports like swimming and athletics, Peter Gutwein successfully distracted the Tasmanian media from his latest cabinet fiasco for the single day it took Victoria to get their bid in order. As the Tassie public agreed that rowing could be staged at Lake Barrington, triathlon on the tried-and-tested Devonport course and mountain biking at either Maydena, Derby, Wild Mersey, Penguin, St Helens, George Town, Queenstown, Clarence, Mount Wellington or Osmaston, it conveniently overlooked that none of our aquatic centres have much spectator capacity, there's insufficient accommodation for thousands of athletes, officials and spectators and the state's only cycling velodrome is the wrong length. Oh, and rowing is not traditionally a Commonwealth Games sport, having been contested just once in the last 60 years. However, as the host venue gets to select which events are contested, the Tasmanian Government would be well placed to advise on such minority sports as ambulance ramping, cabinet reshuffling, aged care underfunding, education under-resourcing and the ever-popular public agenda setting through distractionary pie-in-the-sky announcements. In the latter it is a world-leader, as proven by the following week's response to the next cabinet drama, courtesy of former Sports Minister Jane Howlett, being the announcement of a hugely-unlikely $750 million stadium in the middle of Hobart. Meanwhile, back in the real world, Earthlings everywhere have unreservedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Well, except in Russia obviously. And Belarus. And China. And the headquarters of FIFA. But let's not get picky. Sport had a role to play in the process although global sporting bodies largely left it up to individual nations, clubs and athletes to do the actual condemning. Appropriately, the World Game showed the world how to play the game. Russia is soon to take on Poland in a play-off for the 2024 World Cup with the winner to face either Sweden or the Czech Republic. With nations universally calling for Russia to be expelled, FIFA boldly ruled that the games will go on but with Russia made to play in a neutral venue without an anthem, fans or flags and to be called the Football Union of Russia (RFU). Nothing soft about that and certainly not as weak as when the International Olympic Committee banned Russian athletes from the Tokyo Games, unless they wanted to compete as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), but in no way representing Russia, except for having the word "Russia" across their uniforms. Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic all responded by refusing to face Russia in protest at the Ukrainian invasion, meaning that the nation stood to secure the spot by forfeit. Only then did both FIFA and UEFA finally read the room and expel Russian teams from all competitions. Meanwhile Chelsea owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, handed over stewardship of the reigning club world champions to the trustees of their charitable foundation. As Barney Ronay wrote in The Guardian, in an article superbly headlined "Fall of the Roman empire": "Can they refuse to compete in the Champions League until Russian clubs are expelled?" Abramovich then went a step further by offering to sell Chelsea for £3 billion. This presented something of a quandary for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who wanted to be seen to take firm action against Russian oligarchs but was struggling to find any that hadn't made sizeable donations to his Conservative Party. It may seem to trivialise a serious matter, but sport has a huge part to play in the Russia situation, not least because sport played such a major role in creating it. For years, sport has allowed Russia to play by its own rules with blatant cheating and corruption frequently being rewarded with perks and privilege. Just a few years after being awarded the planet's biggest sporting tournament, Russia was caught orchestrating a vast state-sponsored doping scheme and cover-up at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Four years later, the World Cup went ahead regardless in Russia. FIFA president Gianni Infantino proudly accepted an Order of Friendship medal given to him by Putin as thanks for bringing the tournament to Russia. If only world sport was run by people with the backbone, bravery and moral compass of people like the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

