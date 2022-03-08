newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After 45 years in the Tasmanian police force, Sergeant Terry Reaney is set to clock off for the very last time. Described by his peers as tough, but fair, Sergeant Reaney said deciding to retire was difficult. However, he felt that it was the correct choice. "The timing was right for me and my family," he said. "I just felt like I wanted to start a new stage of my life." The 62-year-old Administrative Sergeant is Tasmania's current longest-serving police officer, and has served under seven different Commissioners. He first dreamed of joining the force at a young age, largely due to the influence of a specific family member close to him. "My grandfather was one of the last jailors in Launceston, so I decided to follow in his footsteps," he said. After graduating from the police academy at the age of 17, in December, 1978, Sergeant Reaney began performing general uniform duties in Launceston, otherwise known as "walking the beat". That involved traversing the city streets by foot most nights, to ensure nobody was committing crimes, which Sergeant Reaney said, were more commonly committed by adult males back then. "That's changed these days, and we now see an increased amount of youth offenders," he said. Only a year after starting out, and like many other Tasmanian officers at the time, Sergeant Reaney became involved with policing the Gordon-below-Franklin Dam protests, on the West Coast. The controversy lasted until 1981, throughout which time 1217 people were arrested, however, the protests resulted in the proposed dam on the Gordon River never being constructed. Over a decade later, he was tasked with assisting in the Burnie Paper Mills blockade, a conflict in which police officers were tasked with penetrating a wall of union workers, to allow employees to enter the facility. As Sergeant Reaney grew more experienced, the incidents he was required to attend became more intense. In 1992, he and a colleague spotted Mark 'Chopper' Read driving in Launceston. After learning the infamous Australian criminal had proceeded to shoot former Black Uhlans MC member Sid Collins, at Evandale, the officers were required to give evidence of his whereabouts. Two years later, Sergeant Reaney, was involved in a siege at Pershing Street, in Mowbray, where the offender was shot by police. The next year, at Willow Lane, in Prospect Vale, he found himself involved in another siege. This time, the result was less favourable. "We arrived at an alleged burglary in progress and unfortunately the offender was still there," he said. "He was armed and shot me through the thigh." One of the first Tasmanian police officers to have been shot in the line of duty, Sergeant Reaney said the recovery process was difficult both mentally and physically. He credits coming back to work to the support he received from his colleagues. As a result of the courage demonstrated in both sieges, Sergeant Reaney was awarded two Commisioner's medals in 1996, followed by the Commendation for Brave Conduct in 1997. A year later, he was officially promoted to the rank of Sergeant, performing general uniform duties in Launceston, before swapping his field attire for a suit in 2003, when he joined the coroner's office. There, as the Officer in Charge, Sergeant Reaney assisted in the coronial inquests of Nancy Grunwaldt, a German tourist last seen on Tasmania's East Coast near Scamander in March 1993, as well as Victoria Cafasso, a 20-year-old Italian tourist whose body was found stabbed on a beach at Beaumaris in 1995. No trace of Ms Grunwaldt's body, clothes or bike have ever been found, and to this day, Ms Cafasso's killer has never been identified. Sergeant Reaney said working on the frontline created many challenging moments, but he said his resilience, love of the job, and the people he worked with were what had kept him involved. One colleague that worked closely with Sergeant Reaney for extended periods of time was former Northern Commander, Brett Smith. Mr Smith said he and Sergeant Reaney were part of an antisocial task force in the early 90s, aimed at ridding Launceston of the unruly behavior that plagued the city during that period of time. "We made a lot of arrests in a short timeframe, which ultimately quelled the problem we were faced with ... During that time I got to know Terry quite well," he said. "He's well known for having extensive knowledge of the law and legislation, as well as policy, and procedure, so if you want a job done right, Terry will do it." A similar sentiment was echoed by Sergeant Fergus Cameron, who said during the 36 years he had known Sergeant Reaney, he had always been an approachable and helpful leader. "He showed the new guys the ropes, including me, and he was often available to give you a hand," he said. "He's always been outgoing and friendly while maintaining a firm professional nature when needed." Sergeant Reaney last day at the Launceston Police Station is on Friday, March 18, and he will officially retire at 4pm, that afternoon. He follows his brother Ian, who retired from the Burnie station last year, after 42 years.

