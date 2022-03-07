sport, local-sport,

Seven councils were represented when the annual mayoral challenge was held at the Northern Tasmanian Croquet Centre. Northern Midlands representative Peter Keam and partner John Dare were outright winners with five wins. Second place resulted in a count back as five teams scored two wins each and this was awarded as a tie to West Tamar and Northern Midlands. Northern Director Golf Croquet Tasmania Northern director Lee Turner reported: "With ongoing support from councils the event was very competitive and successful." The Northern Region Golf Croquet Handicap pennant is in progress. Latrobe Red have had some success followed by North Esk Pink. Matches have been close with many having to resort to hoop differences. The Northern region hi/lo handicap event will be held on March 19 and 20. Entries close on March 12 and the event will be followed by the state hi/lo titles. The Easter Golf Croquet tournament has closed entries in the singles event. Entries are still open for the handicap doubles event to be played on March 18 and 19. Croquet School for Seniors started on Monday at the Northern Tasmanian Croquet Centre. There will be six sessions weekly at the centre and East Launceston lawns. Members of the community, groups or individuals are also welcome to the centre on Monday mornings and afternoons and Saturday mornings. Contact 0439 310070 for more details.

