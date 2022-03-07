news, local-news,

There have been two crashes reported across Launceston this morning, causing traffic disruptions for commuters. Police responded to the first crash, on Wellington Street, at the Howick Street intersection at 7.45am. READ MORE: Greyhound trainer could have 'no case to answer' over welfare complaint A second crash was also reported about half an hour later at the intersection of Penquite Road and Johnston Road at Norwood. Both crashes involved two vehicles. Injuries at the Wellington Street crash are unknown but there were no serious injuries at Norwood. READ MORE: Hillcrest AFL tribute match shows strength of community Police and emergency services remain at the scenes of both crashes and have advised Johnston Road at Norwood will be closed for some time until the scene is cleared. Motorists are asked to avoid Norwood if they can. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

