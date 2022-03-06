newsletters, editors-pick-list, launceston, ukraine, war, russia, tasmania, rally

A group of 30 people gathered in Royal Park on Sunday with blue and gold flags, balloons and ribbons to stand in support and solidarity with Ukraine as it continues to battle against invading Russian forces. Organised by the Association of Ukrainians in Tasmania - a group with a 70-year history in the state - the rally allowed those impacted by the war to gather together and be heard. One of the speakers, Ukrainian-Tasmanian Alla Pearce of George Town, was particularly affected by the outbreak of war in her home country. Ms Pearce moved to Tasmania two years ago and has members of her family living back in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Through sobs, Ms Pearce expressed her fear and confusion over the past few weeks. Using a speech-to-text translator on her phone she passed on a message of solidarity and concern. "I support all Ukrainians who are now in Ukraine and I worry very much about them," the translated text read. Likewise, Tasmanian brothers Eric and Simon Hrycyszyn - whose father was born in a small agrarian town in Ukraine before immigrating to Tasmania after World War Two - attended the rally to show support for a branch of their family they had only recently reconnected with. "We went back three years ago and met a family we never knew we had. If I could go over there and fight tomorrow, I would," Simon said. The rally was led by association committee member Marina Ladaniwskyj, whose grandparents emigrated from the region of Ukraine to Australia after WWII. "It's amazing how people have rallied to get here. I'm just proud of our community and our heritage. We stand together," she said. While Ms Ladaniwskyj expressed that the rally was about unity rather than politics, she did note that measures being called for at similar rallies around the world could help safeguard Ukraine's civilians. "Some have been calling for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. We'll see what that brings but if that did happen it would have an impact on stopping the devastation," she said. Ms Ladaniwsky also wanted to reach out to anyone in the Tasmanian community affected by the war in Ukraine and direct them to the association's Facebook page. She said the association's committee was looking at ways they could help in the coming months. Since Russia's invasion into Ukraine, the United Nations has recorded 752 civilian casualties - 227 killed and 525 injured. Those figures are from Monday, February 28, and have likely risen substantially given the escalation of the conflict in the last week.

