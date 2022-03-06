sport, local-sport,

Leading Victorian trainer Dean Braun looks on target to have two runners in the group 1 Tasmania Cup after Holy Basil led all the way in Sunday's $14,000 Carrick Cup. Braun said the lightly-raced six-year-old would now head to Hobart to contest this week's second heat of the $100,000 feature race. He already has one horse through to the final after Im Off N Gone ran third, after missing the start, in last Friday night's opening heat. Braun said he took Holy Basil to Carrick to keep his two Tasmania Cup contenders apart. "I thought I'd give him a lead-up run here to split my two horses in the heats and hopefully get both through to the final," the trainer said. After stepping straight to the front, Holy Basil ($1.25f) controlled the race for leading driver Chris Alford and got home by 2-1/2m over Rocks Roy ($14), who trailed him all the way, with Kuyomi ($14) seven metres away third. It was only Holy Basil's second start after a layoff of more than two years. "It's been disappointing because he's a pretty nice horse," Braun said. "But he had a few niggling issues ...nothing serious but it was just one little problem after another. "We actually brought him down here once before, a couple of years ago, but he had to go home without racing. "He got knocked over twice at his first-up run at Terang the other day but Chris said he gave him a pretty good feel and thought he wouldn't have been too far away if that hadn't happened." It's testament to the strength of Braun's stable that he should have two Tasmania Cup contenders even though the horse that probably would have started favourite will be missing. Hobart Cup winner Willie Go West has gone to the paddock. "I wasn't 100 per cent happy with him," Braun said. "He was good in the Hobart Cup then had no luck and the race wasn't run to suit in the Hunter Cup. "But he wasn't quite himself after the Terang Cup so he'll have a good break now then get ready for some of the bigger races later in the year. "Maybye, hopefully, he'll be off to North America early next year." Dean Braun also won Sunday's Rating 50-54 Pace with Asante Sana, a four-year-old mare who had been in his stable barely a week. She was previously trained by Chris Alford's wife Alison. "I was talking to Chris on the phone and he told me someone was looking to buy her but the sale fell through," Braun explained. "So I asked him if she'd be any good to bring to Tassie and he said he couldn't see why not so Pauline (McColgan) bought her and we picked her up last Saturday." Asante Sana ($1.50f) came from one-out, three back to score by 3m from the leader Szabolski Leis with Bold Centurian 2m away third. Heres Henry proved the most tractable horse in the windy conditions and it helped him land the first two-year-old race of the season. The Steve Lukac-trained, Nathan Ford-driven colt scored by 2-1/2m from long odds-on favourite Cheeky Eagle who was racing outside the leader until he broke and dropped out to last. His effort to recover and still run second was full of merit but stewards ruled that he must trial satisfactorily before racing again. Dukes Choice was only a long neck away third after also racing roughly. Bronte Miller shared the driving honours with Alford when she scored on Syzate and Major Assassin. Miller came from last on Syzate, prepared by her father Clayton, to score the easiest win of the day in the Trainers Incentive Final. She then sat behind the leader on Major Assassin in the Rating 70-79 Pace and the $19 outsider finished too well for heavily-backed odds-on favourite Joe Nien. Beauty Point trainer-driver Rohan Hillier has guided Ryley Major to a record-breaking win in the first heat of the group 1 Tasmania Cup in Hobart. Put it down to driving skill, good luck or a bit of both, but Ryley Major enjoyed probably the best run he's ever had - and may ever have - as he smashed the Elwick 2570m standing-start record with a mile rate of 1:57.8. It obliterated his own old track record of 1:59.7 set in October 2019. Ryley Major began well from his 30m handicap and lobbed onto the back of the $1.30 favourite Im Off N Gone who had missed the start and settled just worse than midfield. Hillier was still right behind Im Off N Gone when her driver Chris Alford moved three wide in the back straight to work into the race. However approaching the home turn, just as the favourite was looming to challenge, Hillier saw the seas part beneath him and left his trailing position to dart down to the pegs. Ryley Major then shot up the sprint lane to overhaul the leader Gotta Good Reason and score by 2-1/2m with Im Off N Gone peaking on her run to finish 6m away in third place. Hillier was impressed with his nine-year-old star's effort. "We obviously had a few favours but he was really good," the trainer told the Tasracing web site. "Obviously the time was good but his times at home have probably been the best they have ever been. "He's probably not as sharp as he was but I think he can stay a lot better ... he's going as good as he's ever gone." Hillier is well aware that the winner of 32 races and $352,000 will meet a stronger field in the $100,000 final on March 19 but said his ability to fly away from the stand would always hold him in good stead. "But there will be a few more (smart horses) coming from Victoria and, if one them jumps on the bunny, they're going to be awfully hard to beat," the trainer said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/c051b529-f694-4ef3-9ee8-cf2ae494d356.jpg/r136_181_4113_2428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg