newsletters, editors-pick-list, launceston, bass, poll, affordabillity, everybody's home, housing

A new poll commissioned by affordable housing campaigners Everybody's Home suggests more than two thirds of Bass residents believe the federal government hasn't done enough to address housing affordability. The survey polled 637 Bass residents over the first two weeks of February. For reference, the electorate of Bass had a population of just over 100,000 at the 2016 Census. READ MORE: Greyhound trainer could have 'no case to answer' over welfare complaint The survey was compiled by Redbridge Group as part of the Everybody's Home campaign, which is a collaboration between various organisations across the country committed to ending homelessness. The groups involved in the push include non-for-profits and housing providers. The poll is aimed in part to highlight the issue of housing affordability in the lead to an as-yet uncalled federal election, in which Bass is flagged to be a key battleground seat. READ MORE: Roadkill carnage taking a heavy toll on wildlife volunteers When asked "Do you think the Federal Government has done enough to address housing affordability?", 67.5 per cent of the survey's respondents answered "no", 14.6 per cent were unsure and 18 per cent answered "yes". Meanwhile, almost half - or 47.6 per cent - of respondents said it was "very hard" for people in their area with low-to-middle incomes to buy an affordable home. READ MORE: Launceston public 'frustrated' over staged mask removals National spokesperson for Everybody's Home Kate Colvin believes the issue of housing affordability will be front of mind for Bass voters in the upcoming election. "Voters are rejecting band-aid solutions like first home owner grants because they know we need to give renters on low and modest incomes the stability of a secure home," she said. "People on modest incomes now have to fight tooth and nail to get a home and maintain it. It shouldn't be this difficult to keep a roof over your head in a wealthy country like Australia." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/ff33b2f3-35ed-41dd-980d-184e030efd4c.JPG/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg