A 34-year-old man who was high on ice drove erratically on the incorrect side of the Midland Highway before crashing into an oncoming vehicle, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard. Phillip James Standage pleaded guilty to a spate of crimes committed over the Christmas period last year including negligent driving, two counts of drive while disqualified, use a controlled drug, motor vehicle stealing, possession of stolen property and drug driving. Police prosecutor Angela Robinson said Standage was heading south in a black Ford Courier at 12.25 pm on December 24. READ MORE: Greyhound trainer could have 'no case to answer' over welfare complaint A disqualified driver, he had used ice at 10am and was driving to Campbell Town to see his girlfriend. "He was driving erratically and veering onto the wrong side of the Midland Highway when he collided with a VW Amarok travelling in the opposite direction near Epping Forest," Ms Robinson said. She said both vehicles were travelling at 110km/h. "It is remarkable that the other person was not seriously hurt," Magistrate Sharon Cure said. In a police interview, Standage said the last thing he remembered was reaching for a cigarette but could not remember lighting it. READ MORE: Roadkill carnage taking a heavy toll on wildlife volunteers Early on December 24 Standage travelled with an associate to Burnie. He was in a stolen car which had $1100 worth of stolen tools in the back. He was involved in a road rage incident which police attended. Defence counsel Fran McCracken said Standage was the victim in the road rage incident when driving a stolen car. "He believes he was targeted because of the car and was subject to some very concerning behaviour," she said. The crimes breached the terms of Standage's parole upon which he was released on October 24, 2021. Standage was sentenced in 2018 to three years and three months jail for dangerous driving-a crime described by Justice Robert Pearce as a "frightening pursuit around the streets of Launceston". READ MORE: Launceston public 'frustrated' over staged mask removals Other charges included motor vehicle stealing, resist police, unlawfully injuring property, assault a police officer, drive a motor vehicle whilst a prescribed illicit drug is present in the blood, possess an Instrument with intent to commit a crime, drive whilst disqualified, burglary and stealing. Standage was granted parole despite committing many internal offences typically around his use of the internal prison phone system. In February 2021 he was sentenced to seven months for further driving offences. Ms McCracken said Standage's serious offences had started in 2018. "He was always a hustler doing cash-in-hand jobs, working on cars and was good with mechanical work," she said. Standage will be assessed for a drug treatment order. Sentencing is on April 13. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

