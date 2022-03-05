sport, cricket,

A fourth consecutive TCL premiership is on the cards for Hadspen, progressing to the grand final with a eight-wicket win over Longford. Batting first, Longford scrambled their way to 7-176 before the Chieftains made light work of it with two wickets down in the 37th over. The Tigers lost coach Josh Adams in the second over and began building their innings through Jackson Blair (18) and Richard Howe (21) before the departure of the latter sparked a collapse of 3-10 to be 5-67. Thankfully for the Tigers, Greg Bishop - playing his first premier league game for the year - and Max Magann were able to combine for 89 for the sixth wicket and produce a defendable target. Bishop finished with 57* and Magann was dismissed for 37 as Beau Hills finished with 3-26. During the week, Adams hoped to get Hadspen's Dane Anderson out before the 10th over, but the former Shamrock notched a half-century and was dismissed just after drinks, finishing with 55. His fellow opener, John LeFevre, made 25 as the two not-out batters, Sithara Perera and Jono Marsden, finished with 46* and 35* respectively, the latter off just 31 balls. The wickets went to Kyle Davey and Matty Lawrence, who had contrasting days with the ball, with Davey taking 1-25 off three overs and Lawrence, 1-21 off eight. Longford will face Trevallyn next week as the latter's run continued, defeating Perth by 50 runs in the elimination final. The loss leaves the Demons still hunting for their maiden premier league finals win, bowled out for 121 as they attempted to chase down 9-171. After carrying his bat and making a century last week, it looked like Trevallyn's newly-crowned best and fairest James Whiteley was on track for the same again. However, a direct hit run-out by Rizvy Rila saw the coach dismissed for 46 off 64 with his side at 5-106. The dismissal sparked a collapse of 3-3 but the reliable Clayde White, who was playing his 50th game for the club and was praised mid-week by Whiteley, pushed the side's total to its end result. The former Launceston Lion finished with 34 off 62, while Perth's bowling was led by Matthew Rigby (3-28) and Jake Smith (2-21). The Demons started strong through their top three - Josh Farrell (20), Mason Keane (19) and Ethan Goldfinch (31), but the loss of Keane sent the side into a downward spiral. Dismissed at 2-62, the home side lost 9-59 to be bowled out for 121, with only number seven Smith (19 off 15 balls) reaching double figures after the strong start. Goldfinch watched several of his partners be dismissed before being the fifth wicket to fall, while Trevallyn's Jed Steele continued to be a golden arm, taking 3-22. Joey Cullen finished with 3-27 as Jacob Millwood took 2-28, steering Trevallyn to their fourth consecutive win and their fifth in six games.

