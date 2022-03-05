newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A 38-year-old Trevallyn man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a house at Trevallyn. About 8.30am on Saturday, Tasmania Police were alerted by a member of the public to a man who had allegedly broken into a house at Osbourne Avenue, Trevallyn. The man was located inside the house and was arrested, no one was home at the time of the burglary. The man was also allegedly involved in the burglary of a white Toyota HiAce van in Bain Terrace, Trevallyn. The man was detained and is set to appear in the Launceston Magistrate's Court on Saturday evening. Tasmania Police request any members of the public who observed a man wearing black track trousers and a grey hooded jacket in the Trevallyn area to contact police. Information can be provided to Launceston Police on 131 444. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au.

