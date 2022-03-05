sport, local-sport,

The final ladder positions appear to be settled with just the one round still to go. With five teams vying for a place in the four before Saturday's round it was the Port Sorell Sharks that fell out of the race after going down to the Latrobe Demons by 13 shots with the Demons winning two rinks and sharing the third. Mathematically the Sharks could still make the four if they were to defeat Burnie next week on all rinks and Ulverstone were to lose on all rinks. It may be mathematically possible but realistically most unlikely. The big winners for Latrobe were the Callum Butler, Phillip Moore, Jason Bryan, Murray Skirving team who defeated Codi Marshall by nine shots 25-16. Almost as effective was the Cameron Windrum quartet who finished eight shots in front of Clinton Steers 19-11. READ MORE: Clarkson highlights boxes which need to be ticked to get AFL team The only success for the Sharks was the Joshua Marshall rink that outscored by four shots the Demons' gun rink skippered by Tim Douce. In what was a minor upset, the Penguin Two Blues defeated ladder leader Burnie by seven shots after sharing the rinks. In what was a danger game for the Two Blues they produced when they needed to and have consolidated their third spot on the ladder with an outside chance of sneaking into second place should they get a clean sweep next week against Latrobe. The big winners for Penguin was the seven shot win by Kyron Daly over Sam McLean and Shane Stansfield with his team of veterans Wayne Manson, Peter French and Dave Jeffrey who finished six shots to the good over David Gamble. Burnie successful rinks were the Tony Simpson rink that defeated Ricki Richardson 20-15 and the Mark Nitz four who defeated Julian Brown by one shot 18-17. Ulverstone cemented their place in the four by virtue of their 50 shot four rink win over the Wynyard Cats 97-47. It was the Robert Eudey, Scott Polden, Alan Ryman, Lachlan Thurley awesome foursome who went a long way to setting up the win for the Robins with their 27-7 shot margin over Justin Redman. Not a long way behind Eudey was the Alan Carver, Shaun McCarthy, Mark Harris, Damien Pankhurst rink who defeated Robert Groennewege four 27-12. Eden Moore had six to spare against Stuart Walker and Rodney Horton were a nine shot better side than Deann Harman 21-12. In the game that had no bearing on the ladder positions it was the Devonport Eagles who prevailed by 30 shots over the South Burnie Hornets 92-62. The Eagles can thank the Dean Martin, Patrick Wilson, Ken Fogg, Karen Redman rink for the impressive win as they defeated the Fabian Smith four by 24 shots, 35-11. Ian Moore defeated Peter Lockhart 23-17 and Phillip Rockliffe snuck in by one shot over Danny Fox. The Hornets Errol Shelley rink salvaged two points for the Hornets by defeating Tristan Bakes by one shot 19-18. Premier League ladder is. Burnie 167, Latrobe 156, Penguin 44, Ulverstone 134, Port Sorell 122, Devonport 108, Wynyard 63, South Burnie. Division one winners: Port Sorell 78 def Turners Beach 67, Penguin 74 def Ridgley 66, Latrobe 86 def Ulverstone 63, Burnie 77 def Devonport Eagles 75. Division two winners: Wynyard 78 def Smithton 71, Railton 74 def East Devonport 67, Devonport 89 def Ulverstone 45, South Burnie def Penguin 68.

