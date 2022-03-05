sport, local-sport,

The ladder leading Longford Tigers showed why they're the team to beat in the Premier Division as they waltzed into Trevallyn and stole the show with a convincing victory. Mark Strochnetter's rink continues to shine under all conditions. Chris Roach was best on ground for the rink in their 14 shot defeat of Michael Sims. Roach remains as the only Premier League regular to be undefeated this season. Jarrod Howard's rink increased the overall margin by three shots in their rink win over Scott Summers with Craig Felmingham winding back the clock to his youthful days. Lachie Sims' rink would salvage the final two points for Trevallyn as his rink led all day over Daniel Baker, eventually clinging on to a two shot margin. READ MORE: Clarkson highlights boxes which need to be ticked to get AFL team Cosgrove Park recorded a much-needed victory over the visiting Deloraine which gets the clear of the relegation zone. David Murfet was the big winner for the Parkers - his rink defeating the up-and-coming Dylan Samphier by a healthy dozen. Kane Walker did what he does best and extended the margin by four shots in his rink's scrap with Rowan Donohue who staged a late come-back after being well behind early. Scott Stagg flew out of the starting blocks to lead Deloraine's self-appointed captain, Corey Bowerman, 15-2. In true captain style, 'The Big Show' would rally the troops to stage one of the better come-backs seen on a bowling green. With Jarrod Samphier dominating in the two's position and Papa Bowerman offering experience and guidance at three, the Bowerman rink would roll over the top of Stagg to finish up 23-19 victors. Whilst it was not enough to secure the overall, the two points may well come in handy. Launceston gave the visiting Kings Meadows a scare courtesy of John Borg and his rink who defeated Shane Davern by 15 shots. Fred and Kevin McLean would once again combine well and continue their streak of success against Robert McMullen, defeating the Josh Appleyard rink by two shots. However, King Meadows would not go down without a fight as the Aaron Page skipped rink of David Heron, Don Campbell and Judy Gurr would show their class in a 34-11 victory over Ian Edwards to steal the overall win by six shots and consolidate their top-two position on the ladder. Invermay travelled North-East to take on the always difficult Bridport. Chris Lee made his skipping debut for the year in place of the absent world champion, Bec Van Asch, with Candice Ayton, Rob Claridge and Debbie Lee up front. This rink would dominate from the beginning, leading Maxine Monson 25-1 after just nine ends. Monson's rink would finish stronger though to peg the margin back to single figures before Lee would skip back out to a 14 shot margin. Gene Ayton and Eddie Walker would have a tight affair all day with scores often level throughout the day. It was only fitting that scores would remain tied at the end of their encounter - Ayton saving his best for last, turning two down to three up to force the draw. Bridport's Mayor was at it once again in a stunning display of lawn bowling in his rink's battle with Dennis Bassett. Despite a count of four on the final end to Walker, his rink's 11 shot win would not be enough to steal the overall result from Invermay who would hold on by a mere three shots. East Launceston just about sealed Beauty Point's fate at the bottom of the ladder as they took all rinks in their encounter down the river. Courtney Hobbs stepped up into the skipping role with David Minns out of the line-up due to a leg injury. Hobbs would relish the opportunity and defeat the in-form Paul Filgate by a convincing 14 in a dominant skip's display. Minns will now need to prove himself in the reserves before making his way back into the line-up. Sam Springer's rink would follow closely behind as they dispatched Bruce Howard by 12 while Drew Berwick would also take home a double-digit win over Mick Savage. Results: Cosgrove Park 73 d Deloraine 61; Beauty Point 59 lt East Launceston 95; Launceston 70 lt Kings Meadows 76; Trevallyn 60 lt Longford 75; Bridport 76 lt Invermay 79

