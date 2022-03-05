news, local-news, covid, tasmania, daily, COVID-19, deaths, aged-care

A man in his 90s who tested positive for COVID-19 overnight has died, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic to 26. READ MORE: Mask mandate to end in a range of Tasmanian settings Health Department deputy secretary Dale Webster has confirmed that the virus was a contributing factor in the man's death. Mr Webster also confirmed that the man was a resident in an aged care facility in the state's North. "I'd like to pass on my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man in this sad time," he added. Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases have held steady at 941 cases compared to 937 cases on Friday. READ MORE: Norwood cafe closes amid pandemic-related struggles The new cases bring the total active cases to 5585. Of those cases, the majority are in the state's North West at 2235 cases, compared to 1141 cases and 2093 cases in the North and South, respectively. COVID-19 cases in hospitals rose by two to 16 and COVID-19 patients in intensive care remained at four.

