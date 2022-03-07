newsletters, editors-pick-list, Launceston Running Club

Launceston Running Club's new president Andrew Sertori says the group is on target to surpass last year's membership. The season will kick-off on March 26 with a 6.35-kilometre run at Heritage Forest as well as shorter distances. "Last year I think we ended up with more than 200-250 members and we're on track to probably break that this year so it's going well," he said. He explained people joined the club in different capacities whether for a couple of races or the whole season. The club's leader added there was the opportunity to come-and-try without signing up. Sertori, who was vice-president for two years, has been running on-and-off with the club since 2016 and now has his family involved. He enjoys the handicap races the club offers which means runners start at different times to try and create a competitive race. "The sniff that I might be able to win a race was enough to get me along to run. It takes a few years to win your first race though," he said. "But I have actually won a couple since then. I like the fact that you know you've got some sort of chance each week." READ MORE: Scotch College stars look back at state title after 55 years It's been a busy summer of preparation for the club's new-look committee. There's new handicappers and there's plenty of behind-the-scenes work that goes into making sure events are traffic and safety compliant. "We've had some challenges with traffic control," Sertori said. "We've had to cancel our Scottsdale to Bridport half-marathon because of safety and traffic concerns." On the flipside, the club is eagerly looking for a new half-marathon course. "We've got some ideas but we're not sure where it will be so that's coming soon," Sertori said. He explained the new-look committee had great enthusiasm. "Committees are great for people to come in and give their time for a couple of years, give back to the club and then step aside for someone else to do it," he said. "You get those fresh ideas that way and we've definitely got a very enthusiastic, passionate committee which has been really exciting to work with." The second event of the season is the iconic Evandale 8km trot on April 2. There are also relatively new events on the 2022 calendar as well as old favourites. The Grindelwald, Scotch Park and George Town to Low Head runs have been introduced in the past couple of years while Lilydale Lope and Sidmouth have been around for years. The club is hoping to attract more members at its Launceston parkrun pacing day at 9am this Saturday. Members offer to pace parkrunners who are undertaking the Saturday morning 5km walk/run event. It's designed to help people achieve a personal best time and hopefully get them interested in the running club. Sertori's wife, Georgie, who is also club treasurer, highlighted the family-friendly atmosphere the club offered. "There's a lot of support so it's a good family fun Saturday out," she said. "A lot of the time children will start and then the parents will go 'oh, I might have a run' and then you get more members that way as well."

