A national art project is launching in Tasmania, and is in need of centenarian subjects. The Centenarian Portrait Project by Teenagers is a community arts project that promotes intergenerational friendships, celebrates life at 100 and fights the negative ageing stigma. Former participant Lydia McGuiness joined the program when she was 16, and was paired with Meryl Robbins. "Well I joined the project in 2019, and I was very hesitant because I was a bit worried I wouldn't be able to paint a portrait to the same standard as others," she said. "But I feel like it really helped me become more confident, and my centenarian's name was Meryl and I loved being able to form that connection with her." Ms McGuiness said even three years on, the friendship formed through the project remained the highlight. 'She was really sweet and I loved hearing about her life," Ms McGuiness said. "Meryl used to love to go dancing, and she married an American man and moved countries for him. I just found it really lovely to be able to connect with someone who had lived a whole life while I was just beginning mine." Ms McGuiness said her friendship with Meryl had continued after the project, and she encouraged any Tasmanian teenagers with an interest in portraiture to sign up. Embraced Inc is looking for 100-year-olds as well as artists aged between 15 and 19 years. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/e1d68bf4-d069-49b9-ba6a-8638dd6141ba.jpg/r1_184_3597_2216_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg