Tasmania's slow take-up of electric vehicles does not appear to mean a lack of public interest. Aurora Energy and carbar late last year launched an electric vehicle subscription service, allowing Tasmanians to use electric vehicles without having to buy them. Aurora said it had already had a significant number of people through the approval process to set up accounts. It expected sign-ups would grow as more vehicles became available. Factors which influenced uptake included price, "range anxiety" and perceptions about reliability. Limited vehicle stocks due to coronavirus had also been an issue. "The current high costs of petrol have certainly made consumers rethink their combustion vehicles ...," Aurora said. Chief product and customer officer Andrew Crozier said the drivers always told Aurora how much they loved driving an electric vehicle. "Our view is that Tasmania is actually the perfect place to have an EV," he said. "There's already a good network of charging stations across the state which continues to grow." "Also, Tasmania produces renewable energy to charge the EVs, which is a massive plus." Data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive industries showed electric vehicles accounted for just 32 of the 3029 new vehicles sold in Tasmania in the first two months of the year. A further 232 were hybrids, with nine plug-in hybrid electric vehicles sold.

