Cars For Kidz is back

A former driver in a Tasmanian tarmac-based rally event is gearing up to inspire the next generation of Tasmanian racing enthusiasts. After becoming a C6 quadriplegic in 2001, Kings Meadows resident Alan Stevenson became determined to enter Targa Tasmania three times. Mr Stevenson realised there could be a lot of other people in a situation similar to his - also interested in cars, but for a variety of reasons unable to go and see them at the big events. As a result, Mr Stevenson decided to start Carz for Kids in 2005. Now in its 17th year, the event aims to give children of all abilities a boost by allowing them to ride in cars, hot rods, and muscle cars of all shapes and sizes. He said since it kicked off, the annual event had been a hit among attendees. "At one of the previous events, a lady came up to me in tears, and I said 'oh no, what's happened?', but she went on to tell me that her son had absolutely loved riding along in the cars, and she wanted to tell me how thankful she was," he said. "It's not just the kids and parents that enjoy the day either, the drivers that volunteer their time come back time and again ... some of the memories they get to make with these kids are just golden." About 30 drivers volunteer their time and vehicles for the event each year. This year it is set to run on Sunday from 11am to 1pm. Formerly held at the Country Club and Casino, the event has been held at the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania for the past couple of years. NAMT manager Phil Costello said the day was always a highlight for the volunteers at the museum. "It's all about the kids, because for a lot of them, it's an event they look forward to each year, and seeing the smile on their faces makes it all worth it for us," he said. "The museum is a really good setup for it too, because there's plenty of space to drive around the facility, plus we have cars to view inside." A sausage sizzle, coffee and ice cream van, and face painting will also be available on the day. For more information visit Cars For Kidz on Facebook.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/3fde0d42-7173-4595-9901-84c77925a4c2.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg