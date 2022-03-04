news, local-news,

A much-loved country race meet will celebrate its 173rd birthday this Sunday. The Carrick Cup has been a fixture on Northern Tasmania's racing calendar since 1849, and is one of the oldest continuous racetracks in Australia. Carrick Park is looked on as the home of harness racing in Tasmania, and Carrick Cup has an event for everyone- including mini pony trots to encourage the next generation. READ MORE: COVID outbreaks in more than 70 Tasmanian schools The 2022 Carrick Cup will see a return of crowd favourites, after a COVID-safe event last year meant the winners of Fashions on the Field were decided in an unorthodox manner. Last year, judges perused the crowd to select 12 people who then drew the name of a horse racing in the cup. The winner of the fashion competition was the punter who had drawn the name of the race's winning horse. READ MORE: Norwood cafe closes amid pandemic-related struggles Carrick Park Pacing Club secretary Sandra Rybarczyk said last year's Fashions on The Field had responded to the needs of the time, but she was excited for the contest to return to its usual format and to see the trackside fashion. "The competition is open to ladies, gents and children, and there is cash and prizes to be won," Ms Rybarczyk. "We usually get a good turn out, and a lot of children too. READ MORE: Flood updates live: Thousands ordered to evacuate as rivers swell "I don't know if many other clubs do that, but the kids really love coming along and dressing up." For those attendees who are less fashion-inclined, Ms Rybarczyk said there were still prizes to be won. "The other highlight of the day is the Lucky Gate Prize," she said. "So everyone over the age 18 that comes through the gate will be given an entry form, and the prize is a $1000 Cradle Mountain Lodge voucher." Ms Rybarczyk said that in previous years, Carrick Cup had seen 1000 people come through the gates and she was hopeful that this year would see a solid turn out. "The club put a lot of entertainment on at this meeting, because it is the highlight of our racing season," she said. "We only have three meetings a year, so this is the big one. It's normally run on a Saturday and this is the first time its run on a Sunday. "It's just a good country race meet, you can get right next to the horses, right on the track sort of thing. "It's a lovely venue, Carrick Park is considered to be one of the oldest continuous racetracks in Australia, so there's a bit of history there too." The Carrick Cup is held at the Carrick Park Paceway, and gates open at 2pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for pensioners and children under 16 have free entry. For more information, visit goracingtasmania.com.au.

