For Launceston Church Grammar School's year 12 cohort, the walkathon is a rite of passage. Walking from Deloraine to the Launceston Grammar Senior Campus in Mowbray, the annual walkathon sees students pushed to their limits to complete the 80 kilometre journey within 24 hours. "When you're in year 7 and you see the year 12s walk off and it's a really exciting thing to watch, and now that we're part of it it's a really exciting," co-vice captain Lachlan Pohan said. After being visited by former Australian of the Year Grace Tame last year, the students were inspired to raise money to support the work of the #LetHerSpeak/#LetUsSpeak campaign, which provides legal support to sexual assault survivors impacted by silencing legislation and aims to remove barriers to survivors having a voice. READ MORE: Doctors warning of high influenza cases as winter approaches "For our grade, it's something we feel really passionatly about, because we feel that it is not an issue that is recognised widely enough," co-captain Grace Robertson said. "So we want to put our foot forward in recognising survivors and end the silencing of sexual assault survivors." Co-captain George Calvert said that the cohort hoped to additionally raise funds for the Survivors Voices Project. READ MORE: University of Tasmania will call for new tenders to its Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice "Hopefully survivors will be able to express their stories, and with that allow others to have confidence to speak up as well," he said. #LetHerSpeak campaign founder and journalist Nina Funnell said it was "extraordinarily humbling" to have a school group embrace the cause. "When Grace Tame and I first started on this journey, we never imagined it would produce this kind of community support," she said. READ MORE: Louise Fairfax is the third woman to complete Tasmania's Abels mountains "To see school students deicide of their own volition to take on this issue, which has historically been quite a stigmatised and taboo topic just shows how far we've come as a society and how much progress has been made." Ms Funnell said that the student's decision to fundraise for victim-survivors of sexual assault spoke volumes about the next generation. "I think the fact that they chose to take on this issue themselves voluntarily, shows that this is a generation that is not afraid to address difficult topics and they're incredibly courageous for doing just that."

