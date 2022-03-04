sport, cricket,

It was meant to be a grand final pre-cursor but the Greater Northern Raiders' match against North Hobart at Latrobe will look entirely different when the decider occurs in two weeks. Both sides are set to miss key players due to either playing commitments with Australia, the state side or potentially COVID-enforced omissions for this weekend's clash. Which means the make-up of the two contenders for the clash could be significantly beefed-up when the title goes on the line on March 20. Despite the unknowns, Greater Northern Raiders coach Darren Simmonds has a clear focus heading into the final regular season game. "For us, we really want to focus on our batting this weekend, there's some areas there that we've identified that we need to improve on for two weeks' time heading into the grand final," he said. "There's pressure for spots as well with players to come back in two weeks' time potentially so our players will be keen to get out there and perform." READ MORE: JackJumpers ready for Silverdome debut The Raiders will call upon proven performers Kate Chaplin and Montana Bradley as well as recruiting Elyse Page into the side after an impressive season for Riverside in the Cricket North Women's. Chaplin and Bradley have featured 16 times between them this season but will add experience to a line-up which misses the likes of Sasha Moloney and Emma Manix-Geeves due to state duty. READ MORE: NTFA release fixtures for 2022 season Page has earned her inclusion after enjoying a strong season at the top of the Blues' order which made the Cricket North Women's first grade grand final. "Montana Bradley, she's been a proven performer for the Raiders in the past and has been a consistent performer so we'll be looking for her to put her hand up for a spot in the grand final," Simmonds said. "Chaplin is coming in, unfortunately she hasn't played a lot of Raiders cricket this year due to our batting side in particular has been quite strong but she's gone back to club cricket in recent times and is going really well. "Elyse comes into the side and she's really improved with her cricket and has also had some really good performances with Riverside, it was really pleasing to see she went well in the grand final and she deserves to come in." With the Raiders already securing a grand final place for the second time this season, it could be easy for the mind to drift ahead of the decider. "It's more important for us to look at what we do week in, week out and just touch up some areas we want to improve on if we're going to challenge in two weeks." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

