State's native animals pay price for our lack of awareness

comment, opinion,

As a wildlife rehabilitator of 20 years, in recent months, I have received multiple animals suffering preventable injuries, with some dying unnecessarily, the result of careless or ignorant behaviour. This has graphically highlighted the fact that as Tasmanians we all need to be far more wildlife aware. Since August I have cared for three bandicoots and two echidnas that were victims of unleashed dogs; a pademelon joey whose mother was also killed by a dog on private property, trapped by wallaby fencing and unable to escape; several bats, a pygmy possum and two ringtails that were attacked by cats; and at least two bandicoots injured by whipper snippers. Everyone knows that motor vehicles are a serious threat to our wildlife, but we seem to have forgotten that we need to consider wildlife in our everyday lives, that is, living with animals on a day-to-day basis. One of the extraordinary and very privileged things about Tasmania is the ability to experience wildlife up close and personal, but this proximity comes with a degree of responsibility, and it's a responsibility shared by everyone. It's not just about big companies clearing huge tracts of forest, it's about keeping your cat confined indoors or in an enclosure, making sure your dog is under control where possible or checking your yard or paddock before you start wielding the brushcutter and even leaving some long grass available for nesting. We must remember we are sharing this space with wildlife, and that doesn't just mean a nature reserve or national park - in fact, it's more likely to be your own backyard. Post-pandemic Tasmania is now seen as a very attractive place to live, a haven from the trials of the 'big island', drawing many new residents to its charms. Consequently, many relative newcomers are undoubtedly unaware of the degree to which wildlife and people overlap, especially in urban areas. There is nowhere else in the country where wildlife and humans interact to the degree they do in Tasmania, particularly in what we consider densely populated places, and this can be a surprise for those who haven't lived here for an extended period. Conversely, there is a tendency for locals to be complacent and blasé about wildlife because they have grown up with animals. Ultimately we all have to co-exist and given animals don't understand fences and boundaries, and we are in their territory, it's up to us to take the lead. So, although World Wildlife Day is now behind us, we have an opportunity to make every day wildlife day through small, significant actions; leave water out on a hot day, let some of your garden grow a little wilder, reduce your speed if travelling on dusk or at night. Any one of these could save a life. If you find an injured or orphaned animal, please contact Bonorong on 0447 264 625

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/bd7c1984-8ccd-4f44-8bee-76406f619c98.jpg/r0_37_1973_1152_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg