A Tasmanian man has won a prestigious award for his life's work as an explorer and navigator. Beauty Point man Stephen Wilkins was recently awarded the prestigious Ordre du Mérite Maritime, or maritime knighthood, by the French government. The order began in 1930, and is awarded to people working in merchant or military navies, and those who have established themselves in maritime activities. The merchant mariner and professional sailor spent 14 years doing high latitude and polar expeditions, primarily from Argentina, Chile and the Falkland Islands, exploring areas that were previously unchartered. READ MORE: Greyhound trainer could have 'no case to answer' over welfare complaint "I've done around about 300,000 nautical miles at sea ... it equates to around about 14 full circumnavigations of the globe," Mr Wilkins said. Flinders University senior lecturer and cultural historian Romain Fathi said it was not uncommon for foreigners to be given orders, but was "a strong sign of esteem". "The signal that France sends when they honour foreigners with metals, is to say 'you've contributed to French agenda, and we want to thank you and we also want to show you as an example within your home community'," he said. READ MORE: Roadkill carnage taking a heavy toll on wildlife volunteers Mr Wilkins said he was both humbled and proud to be recognised for his life's work. "For it to actually happen here, I'm absolutely delighted, especially here in Tasmania," he said. "I think Australians need to always be reminded that great things can actually happen. If you put some hard work and determination in and use your imagination, it's amazing what can be achieved." While the award recognises Mr Wilkins as an explorer and navigator, it was his contribution to the hydrographic field that put him on the French radar. READ MORE: Launceston public 'frustrated' over staged mask removals "Hydrography is the mapping of the sea floor so that better quality navigation charts can actually be produced," he said. During his time in the Antarctic, he saw an opportunity to use modern technology to improve charting of the ocean seafloor. Seizing it, he onboarded a hydrographer and fitted equipment to the vessel. "We used a sailing yacht to prove for the first time ever in the world, that sailing yacht could actually be used to do a high quality hydrographic survey," he said. Mr Wilkins said he planned to continue mentoring and supporting people into the future. "If you can do things and if you can share experiences or knowledge or techniques ... [and help] other people actually succeed and grow as a person and in their abilities, I think it's a fantastic and, certainly for me, a very satisfying contribution," he said.

