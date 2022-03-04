newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It might be miles away from their home in New Zealand, the Breakers are likely to feel home comforts ahead of their encounter with the Tasmania JackJumpers at the Silverdome. While the Tasmania JackJumpers are the home team, the New Zealand Breakers are arguably the more experienced at the Silverdome after playing a series of home games at the venue last season. The Breakers will return to the Silverdome where they notched a split ledger across the six games last year while looking to improve their record against the JackJumpers which sits in the home side's favour. The fixture marks the JackJumpers' first competitive NBL game in Northern Tasmania as the mid-table side continue to surprise NBL on-lookers in their debut season. RELATED: Top three sides get on roll before TCL Boom finals Captain Clint Steindl said that his side was ready to continue the surprises in front of a new crowd. "There's definitely some passionate fans up in the [North], we've been up there a couple of times now in pre-season and even the Blitz up there," he said. "They show up, they support, they're right into their basketball and we've been looking forward to this just as much as they have to get up there and essentially play in front of them and some of our members who haven't been able to make it to games yet." It will be the first of two games at the venue for the JackJumpers with the franchise set to return on March 19 against the Illawarra Hawks. The JackJumpers are likely to roll-out a similar squad to the one which faced-off in the loss against the Perth Wildcats as they look to snap a two-game losing streak. READ MORE: AFL: Former Fremantle player Hugh Dixon joins West Coast Eagles The Breakers are looking to rebound into the winners' circle as well after suffering two sizeable double-digit losses to Melbourne United and the Hawks as they battle being away from home. Head coach Scott Roth confirmed that Matt Kenyon was a wait-and-see proposition if he is right to play following a hand injury and Will Magnay remains two to three weeks away. "These guys continue to do the work and continue to play as hard as they possibly can, it's not been perfect at then end of the day but we've fought through some things," Roth said. "I think our last two games showed a huge amount of character from what I've seen around the league, it could have got very, very ugly twice in Brisbane and in Perth. "Some of these other teams I've been seeing have been losing by 20-25 points when it gets a little tough on them so I am proud of the group and the way they're working and we continue to concentrate this week on New Zealand."

