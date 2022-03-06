news, local-news,

An Australia first project aiming to illuminate the burden of pancreatitis is underway, with Tasmania researchers leading the national initiative. The project is being led by the University of Tasmania's School of Medicine's Professor of Surgery Richard Turner, who alongside the Tasmanian Data Linkage Unit and the ANZ Alliance for Pancreatic Research is developing a comprehensive database of pancreatic information. READ MORE: Doctors warning of high influenza cases as winter approaches The project marks the first study in Australia to explore the epidemiology and health economic implications of pancreatitis at a state or regional level. Professor Turner said while a common illness, pancreatitis was not often prioritised as an area of import for medical research, which he hoped the project would address. "Pancreatitis is a fairly unloved condition and it's quite common, but it doesn't attract the same sort of funding or interest as horribly dramatic diseases," he said. "A lot of cases are fairly self-limiting and they'll get better by themselves without a lot of intervention, but about 10 per cent of them will become quite severe and even fatal." READ MORE: University of Tasmania will call for new tenders to its Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice While not all cases were fatal, Professor Turner said mild cases could have an impact on health functions, leading to other illnesses and diseases. "Even cases that are fairly mild will actually go on to have repeated attacks with decreasing pancreatic function and that's a major problem for chronic pain, digestive symptoms, malabsorption and eventually diabetes," he said. "There is quite a burden of disease, even though it might not appear dramatic at the acute hospital level." READ MORE: Louise Fairfax is the third woman to complete Tasmania's Abels mountains With $24,974 in funding from the Clifford Craig Foundation, Professor Turner hoped the project - using linked hospital and pathology data of Tasmanian pancreatitis cases - would address an area of need in the North and North-West. "There's a number of risk factors for pancreatitis, but we don't really know specifically who gets them and why, or where they live," he said. "For the first time we're going to do a map of Tasmania with pancreatitis hotspots on it and it will show us the areas of need in particular population areas. "The big dream for this project is that the Tasmanian project will spearhead a more comprehensive national database, but to do that we need to get the methods right with our Tasmanian Data Linkage Unit. READ MORE: Flood updates live: Thousands ordered to evacuate as rivers swell Working with the ANZ Alliance for Pancreatic Research, Professor Turner said other states and even researchers in New Zealand would be informed by the success of the Tasmanian project. "Tasmania is the first cab off the rank in that regard, but we've got collaborators in South Australia and the Northern Territory who are probably about six months behind us," he said. "We're hoping later in the year we'll have the start of a South Australian and Northern Territory database, which will be incredibly useful to compare with our own data, but also to amalgamate into getting a national data set." Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

