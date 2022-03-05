news, local-news,

In celebration of International Women's Day, the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery is hosting free interactive community workshops throughout the week. The three workshops were based around the exhibition Herself, which showcases work by female-identifying artists from the last 200 years. They include conversations, art and music based on this year's #BreakTheBias theme. Starting today, each workshop would host a local female guest speaker, their backgrounds in arts, education and music. Guests are invited to consider how gender inequality plays out locally, nationally and globally, and talk about individual experiences of living with and tackling bias. QVMAG Public Programs Officer Carmencita Palermo said it was important for the community to have open discussions about gender bias and what it resembled for many women. "Gender bias is something that many women experience in their lives, and campaigns such as International Women's Day certainly create a platform for large scale community conversations to take place and to drive social change," she said. RAMart grant administrator Belinda Cotton said there was a strong history of women supporting women in art. "What I love about Herself is that you see a conversation between generations of women artists," she said. Ms Cotton said that QVMAG was creating spaces for women and elevating their profile. "I think society is more and more conscious that diverse perspectives are important, and that's why there is more spaces created for more diverse voices to be expressed and celebrated and promoted, of which women are just one," she said. Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten said he was excited to celebrate female Tasmanian artists. "I hope it also serves as inspiration for Tasmanian women to continue their varied leadership roles in the community, whether through the arts, as is being showcased here, or in sectors like local government," he said. The first workshop was Saturday. Tickets can be reserved through EventBright or the QVMAG website.

