As a friend of Al Williams and a patron of the Cock 'n' Bull British Pub (The Examiner, March 6), I couldn't agree more about the mask confusion. After watching the news on Friday night, I went to our local chemist at Meadow Mews on Saturday morning. Staff were all wearing masks, face shields, matching aprons and gloves. One lady ran over to me and told me I needed a mask (which I did not have). She pointed to a sign near the counter. I know these premises dispense medication, but I didn't found until later that it is being classified the same as a hospital. In my mind, it is a retail setting. These mandates need to be made easier to understand. Utter hypocrisy from Helen Polley, the Labor Senator who spent $23,000 on taxpayer-funded flights between Hobart and Launceston in 2014 (Letters, 2 March). Let's compare the record: Unemployment in Tasmania under the Morrison Liberal government is down to 3.8 per cent. When Labor left office in 2013 it was at 8 per cent. The former Labor government delivered zero mobile telephone towers to address mobile black spots. The Morrison Liberal government has delivered 989. Small business tax rates have decreased, hospital funding is up, bulk billing rates are higher, aged care funding is up and our strong record on border protection is clear. The biggest risks to our economic recovery and national security comes from the Opposition Leader and his candidates. The only plan they have is to increase taxes for hard-working Australians. The Tasmanian people have a clear choice this election with strength in proven leadership. Congratulations to the Country Women's Association of Australia for 100 years of service and advocacy for country and city women in 2022. Behind the stereotypical facade of Devonshire teas, women are brought together from all walks of life to help each other and the community in times of need, and to advocate for change in areas of societal and communal interest. How many car parks does Launceston need? The council has cut down another huge cluster of trees and bushes in Heritage Park Forest [soon to be renamed Heritage Carpark] to make room for more cars. Notwithstanding that just a few meters away a brand new [yet unused] UTAS carpark that can hold more than 800 cars has been built. The fit and able can't walk the few meters to the sports ground? And speaking of the sports ground - when will they provide smoker ashtrays for the disgusting habit of them being thrown on the ground just outside one of the side gates [such a wonderful example given to our kids]. This council is so out of touch with the rest of the world that it's frightening. Do they not understand that all these floods, fires and droughts are a product of climate change? And yet here they are cutting down more oxygen makers to make way for the very thing that's polluting the atmosphere. I despair of their intelligence. Why is Tasmania thinking of spending $750 million on an outlandish football stadium (on prime real estate) when our public health system has been teetering on the edge of catastrophe for years? Half that money could build the first stage of a new RHH beyond the Aquatic Centre. The other half would greatly improve the LGH. Do we really have so much money to waste? The internet outage for eight hours on Tuesday March 1 demonstrated how vulnerable the state is to such events. Most businesses could not trade for this time. Individuals could not access email, ATMs, the banks or online banking. The knock-on effects and costs will be experienced for some time. Tasmanians have every right to be angry about the actions of those who cut the fibre optic cables in Victoria and Tasmania but it was a timely warning about our vulnerability to such events. It is ironic that on the same day the Premier was announcing a plan for a possible new $750 million sports stadium, that this outage should have occurred. Before we progress that plan there needs to be work done now to facilitate upgrades and greatly increase the number of fibre links to the mainland. What we have is inadequate, as seen on Tuesday. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

