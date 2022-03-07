news, local-news,

During the past two years, governments have proven that when the need arises for sudden intervention - whether it be raising JobSeeker, introducing JobKeeper or pushing out grant schemes for businesses - the levers are there to be pulled. Such policies were necessary to prevent the economy collapsing. All they needed was genuine will by governments to make things happen - get everyone around the table, set clear outcomes that must be achieved, and firm policies that would guarantee these outcomes are met no matter what. As a result, Australia's economy remained comparatively unscathed. Can this kind of thinking now be applied to other parts of society where there is clear, demonstrated need for change? READ MORE: Greyhound trainer could have 'no case to answer' over welfare complaint In Tasmania, it is clear that a lack of affordable and social housing is causing widespread harm that then extends to other parts of society, such as the health system. Similar outcomes-based thinking could be put in place with one clear concept at its heart: that housing is a human right, and that every Tasmanian who wants housing has access to it. The government has been making moves in this area over the past few years, setting a goal of 3500 more social and affordable dwellings by 2027, then another 6500 by 2032. This is obviously commendable when compared with past targets. The adjustment of other policy settings, such as bringing in measures to encourage more land to be freed up for housing and the introduction of Housing Tasmania, are forming a part of approaching these targets. READ MORE: Roadkill carnage taking a heavy toll on wildlife volunteers Yet the government faces problems on a number of fronts: without federal changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions, there'll be little downward pressure on prices - or rents - and first home owners will remain shut out against investors. Another problem is the number of applicants on the housing register sat at 4355 in January, which has remained steady since a peak of 4500 in October. These are people who need housing now, not in five years when 3500 are meant to be built - fewer than the applications on the waiting list to begin with. And that figure isn't static. As rent costs continue to increase, more will be added to the waiting list. Medium to long-term targets are all well and good, but without immediate action, it could fail to 100 per cent address the issues anyway. READ MORE: Launceston public 'frustrated' over staged mask removals When it comes to immediate action, greater controls over short-stay accommodation in major centres has long been debated, but whole-property Airbnb listings continue to be added. The potential for a vacant property tax was highlighted via data showing hundreds - and potentially thousands - of empty residential properties in Hobart and Launceston. Both of these measures could put immediate downward pressure on the waiting lists. But it takes political courage and will. The Victorian Government's attempt to introduce a social housing levy on housing developments prompted an immediate campaign by developers, and the idea was pulled given it's an election year. It doesn't mean bold reform shouldn't be considered. If 'housing as a human right' is the base policy, then all stakeholders should expect this to be the government's key focus - and all should be on board to achieve it.

