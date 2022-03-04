sport, local-sport,

The Tasmania Devils' girl's side will return to action on Saturday, facing the Calder Cannons at Kingston's Twin Ovals. Coming off the bye, which assistant coach Jodie Clifford said came at a good time, the Devils play the Cannons for the first time after not facing them last year. "They've always been a really strong team within the NAB League so I think this will be a really good challenge for our girls and I think coming off the bye puts us in a really good position to play the footy that we want to play," Clifford said. READ MORE: NBL: JackJumpers ready for first-ever Silverdome game against New Zealand Playing their first home game since consecutive away wins, the Jeromey Webberley-coached Devils are sitting third on the NAB League's Country ladder, with back-to-back finals campaigns possible. "I think it really shows the depth of Tasmanian footy and how far Tassie footy has come," Clifford said. "To make two finals series would be excellent but for our girls, obviously the focus is just on the back half of the season. "We've got a pretty tough run coming up - we play the Stingrays and the Eastern Allies - and they've only lost a game between them. "We've got to play our best footy to be really competitive against those teams and show them that Tassie is really serious as we move forward." The Devils welcome back Launceston's Kelsie Hill and Ulverstone's Candice Belbin for the clash, with Clifford praising their agility and leap.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/e81bf0d1-ba8b-4d94-ad10-66d8b5d1f0ed.jpg/r7_156_2910_1796_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg