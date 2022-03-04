news, local-news,

Tasmania has reported another case of COVID-19 has been admitted to ICU, as the overall number of new cases drop. On Friday, the latest figures from the Tasmania Department of Health reported the state recorded 937 new cases - a reduction of 180 from yesterday's figures. Total active cases in Tasmania rose by 21, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 5432. READ MORE: Flood updates live: Thousands ordered to evacuate as rivers swell Patients in the state's hospitals increased to 14, with 10 of those being treated for COVID and four being treated for an unrelated medical condition. The number of patients being treated in ICU rose from three to four, while no new COVID-related deaths were reported. READ MORE: Alleged Hobart arsonist charged after fire causes estimated $200,000 in damages The number of lab tests increased to 1432, from 1078 on Thursday, while the number of RATS distributed dropped below 1000 to 990. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/4b103408-11c2-418d-a71c-85b0938e6d74.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg