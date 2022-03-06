newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A 28-year old man who bit a police officer after being ejected from Lonnies night club was fined $1200 in the Launceston Magistrates Court. Charles Severino Okeny of Invermay pleaded guilty to a count of state false name and address, a count of resisting a police officer and a count of assault police. Police prosecutor Angela Robinson said Okeny was shirtless after being ejected from the nightclub about 2.35am on November 14, 2021. He refused to leave the area as directed and police subsequently asked his name. He said David and was subsequently arrested. As police tried to handcuff him he pulled his arms away and tensed his body. "While he was being put into a police vehicle he bit a constable on the right upper leg," Ms Robinson said. The court heard that the bite did not pierce the skin. Defence counsel Lucy Flanagan said Okeny was born in South Sudan and his family came to Tasmania in 2005. "He is not a big drinker and has quite limited memory of events," Ms Flanagan said. "He has no history of violence." Magistrate Sharon Cure convicted him and fined him $1200.

