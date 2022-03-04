From the editor's desk

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

This week the country has been devastated by floods, and continued to watch on as Russia terrorises the people of Ukraine. While Tasmania has been safe from any direct impact of these tragic events, the emotional toll exists. People in Tasmania have loved ones interstate and overseas. We watch the news and as human beings we are designed to feel the suffering of others as if it were our own. And in true Australian style, we want to help. Throughout the floods we have heard countless stories of local heroes saving strangers from the devastation. And this week our own emergency volunteers jumped on a flight and made their way to the affected states to help out. While the past few years have been incredibly tough, with the world navigating a pandemic, bushfires, floods, and the threat of war, Australians continue to show their resilience and ability to unite. So thank you to our Tasmanian volunteers, and every Australian hero who has stepped up this week and put their own lives on the line to save others. Let's continue to unite and share our support during what will likely be an extremely long recovery effort for our interstate friends.