Tasmanian forward Hugh Dixon secured an AFL lifeline after joining the West Coast Eagles during the supplemental selection period before the season. The key position player will replace former premiership defender Brad Sheppard on the Eagles' list after impressing in West Coast's recent practice match by kicking two goals. The 23-year-old is no stranger to the AFL after being drafted by Fremantle as pick 44 in the 2017 draft, where he played one game before being delisted by the Dockers. Dixon has played minutes as a key forward and as a second-ruck which will provide a boost for the Eagles, who are currently missing Jack Darling due to circumstances with his vaccination status and Oscar Allen through injury. READ MORE: JackJumpers gun Josh Adams pumped for Launceston game National recruiting and list manager Rohan O'Brien said the club had been impressed with Dixon's endeavour to return to the AFL after playing for East Fremantle last season in the WAFL. "We have been impressed with Hugh's approach to winning a place on our list and he could not have done any more to convince us that he deserves this chance," he said. "He was among our best in the practice game last Friday night and we think he has a lot to offer." Since joining early in pre-season, which has seen him compete with Luke Strnadica, former Brisbane midfielder Tom Joyce and former Richmond midfielder Patrick Naish for a lifeline, Dixon has become popular with teammates. "He turned 23 just last week, has been in the system previously and understands the demands at the elite level," O'Brien said. "Hugh has settled in nicely at the club and certainly the other players were rapt for him when they were told he would be added to our squad." Tasmanians in the AFL 2022: Chayce Jones (Adelaide), Mitch Robinson (Brisbane), Jeremy Howe (Collingwood), Brody Mihocek (Collingwood), Isaac Chugg (Collingwood - rookie), Alex Pearce (Fremantle), Jake Kolodjashnij (Geelong), Lachie Weller (Gold Coast), Levi Casboult (Gold Coast - rookie), Jackson Callow (Hawthorn - rookie), Ben Brown (Melbourne), Hugh Greenwood (North Melbourne), Aaron Hall (North Melbourne), Tarryn Thomas (North Melbourne), Patrick Walker (North Melbourne - rookie), Matt McGuinness (North Melbourne - rookie), Sam Banks (Richmond), Rhyan Mansell (Richmond), Toby Nankervis (Richmond), Jack Riewoldt (Richmond), Jimmy Webster (St Kilda), Hugh Dixon (West Coast), Robbie Fox (Sydney - rookie) and Ryan Gardner (Western Bulldogs).

